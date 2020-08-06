

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate rose to the highest in ten months in May, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 17.0 percent in May from an upwardly revised 15.7 percent in April. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 17.2 percent.



The latest rise in unemployment was the highest since July last year, when it was 17.1 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 52,396 persons to 764,912 in May from 817,308 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 37.5 percent in May from 32.2 percent in the same month last year.



The employment decreased by 193,312 to 3.73 million persons in May from 3.92 million a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de