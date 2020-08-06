NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 5 August 2020 were:

161.41p Capital only

163.05p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 65,000 ordinary shares on 5th August 2020, the Company has 81,004,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,357,261 which are held in treasury.