Through the procurement exercise, the Croatian Energy Market Operator (HROTE) is seeking to allocate 88 MW of renewable energy capacity. The tender is part of the country's scheme to procure 2.26 GW of renewables including 1 GW of solar.The Croatian Energy Market Operator (HROTE) has launched a tender for the deployment 88 MW of renewable energy capacity. Through the exercise, the authority is seeking to allocate 50 MW of PV, 4 MW of small-sized hydropower, 5 MW of middle-sized hydropower, 14 MW of biomass and 15 MW of biogas. For the PV category, projects ranging in size from 50 kW to 500 kW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...