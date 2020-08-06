

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):



-Earnings: -$95.4 million in Q2 vs. $36.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.44 in Q2 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$40.2 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $0.49 billion in Q2 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year.



