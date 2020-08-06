

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.



For the third quarter, the company projects IFRS profit per ADS in a range of 2.0 to 2.8 cents and non-IFRS profit per ADS in a range of 3.5 to 4.3 cents. It also expects net revenue to be up around 20 percent sequentially, with the momentum to continue into the fourth quarter.



On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share on revenues of $175.32 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



