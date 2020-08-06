Gett and Ola announce strategic partnership as businesses return to work

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gett, a global leader in corporate ground travel, and Ola, one of the world's largest mobility platforms, today announce a strategic partnership. The partnership will allow Gett's corporate clients access to Ola's platform in London, enabling them to request a variety of Ola ride options, on-demand, through the Gett SaaS Platform from September.

Gett and Ola have seen an increase in corporate demand in recent weeks following the easing of lockdown restrictions across the capital. In June, the number of corporate rides reached up to 89% of the volumes recorded in February, with July even higher, compared to April and May where volumes were 67% and 74% of pre-Covid levels respectively.

Gett has significantly increased its client base as corporate clients seek to upgrade their ground transportation solutions with Gett's technology to cut costs and meet the increasing safety requirements and mobility needs of their remote workforces. Businesses are taking extra precautions in recent months to enhance the safety of their employees and their own safety while commuting, with corporate taxis often seen as a safer and more efficient alternative than public transport. Similarly, Ola's timely addition of safety features as well as incentives such as the new tipping option have resonated across customers and driver-partners, helping boost demand and supply back to pre-Covid levels.

Ola recently announced Ride Safe UK to raise safety standards in the ride-hailing market. Ola has committed to invest £50 million centrally over the next 12 months to improve safety standards, with £20 million invested directly in the UK. The first phase of the roll out will feature new Ola Safety Guidelines, which includes the market-leading requirement that drivers clean and disinfect cars between each ride, in a first of its kind initiative in the UK.

The partnership enables Gett to expand its corporate platform to include on-demand private-hire across London, alongside other services such as black taxis and pre-booked black cars, all through Gett's SaaS platform for business travelers. Gett and its corporate customers will benefit from access to Ola's leading platform, proven technology, extensive London network of industry-leading driver-partners and safety features. This partnership builds on both companies' long track record in travel and mobility.

Gett already counts a third of Fortune 500 companies as loyal clients. Ola officially launched in London in February 2020 following its UK launch in August 2018, and now operates in 27 cities in the UK and over 250 globally, leading the industry with its approach to passenger safety, driver offering and collaborative regulatory approach.

Dave Waiser, Gett CEO, commented: "We are delighted to be announcing this strategic partnership with Ola. We continue in our mission to organise the world's best mobility providers in one platform, optimising the entire experience, from booking and riding, to invoicing and analytics, so businesses can focus on what they do best. With our differentiated technology and business model, we are partnering with consumer ridesharing companies, instead of competing with them."

Marc Rozendal, Ola's UK Managing Director, said: "Ola's partnership with Gett represents another significant milestone in our commitment to offering Londoners a differentiated service. Partnering with Gett and its leading offering for corporates opens a large market for Ola's platform as travel begins to resume in London, allowing us to further scale by meeting the clear demand from corporate users for consumer ride-hailing. This is yet another step in our mission to connect people and build mobility for people in the UK and around the world."

This news comes after Gett announced a strategic partnership with ride-hailing firm Lyft in November 2019 allowing Gett to expand its reach across the United States.

About Gett

Gett is leading innovation in corporate ground travel across Europe and North America. Gett's unique SaaS solution organizes all the best mobility providers in one platform.

Gett launched one of the first-ever on-demand corporate travel services in 2010, with Google and Disney as its first clients. Since then, a third of the Fortune 500 have become Gett clients.

Gett has devoted years of expertise to designing easy ground travel experiences that allow corporations to focus on what they do best. Today Gett offers corporate users a single solution for seamless and stress-free ground travel, combined with advanced back-end technology, optimizing the entire experience and typically saving 25% of global ground travel costs.

With this announcement, Gett reinforces its position as the leading corporate transportation service. Instead of competing with consumer ridesharing companies, Gett is partnering with them.

In July 2020, Gett completed a US$100m fundraising following strong investor support for its B2B strategy. Gett has raised so far more than US$750m in venture funding.

About Ola:

Ola is India's largest mobility platform and one of the world's largest ride-hailing companies, serving 250+ cities across India, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Ola app offers mobility solutions by connecting customers to drivers and a wide range of vehicles across various forms of transport, enabling convenience and transparency for hundreds of millions of consumers and over 2 million driver-partners worldwide. Ola is recognised for its collaborative approach, working with national governments and local authorities, to help solve transport issues.

Ola has expanded rapidly across the UK since its launch in 2018, operating across 26 local authorities. Cities including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Coventry and Liverpool. In the UK, Ola has provided millions of rides with tens of thousands of drivers operating on the platform across the UK.

Ola is committed to leading the industry with its approach to passenger safety including Ride Safe UK, 24/7 voice support, Ola Guardian and the Ola Start Code, as well as options to share ride details with emergency contacts and in-app emergency features.

Ola was founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati with a mission to build mobility for a billion people and beyond. For more details, visit www.olacabs.com/media.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224943/Ola_Gett_Partnership.jpg

Media enquiries:

Gett / Brunswick

Azadeh Varzi / Isabelle Saber

Gett@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Ola / Finsbury

Humza Vanderman / Alastair Elwen

+44 (0) 20 7251 3801

Ola@Finsbury.com