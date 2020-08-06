

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC):



-Earnings: -$176.68 million in Q2 vs. $196.92 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.09 in Q2 vs. $1.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$40.81 million or -$0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.55 per share -Revenue: $2.06 billion in Q2 vs. $4.78 billion in the same period last year.



