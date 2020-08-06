Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! "Für Massenabbau geeignet"!
06.08.2020 | 13:41
Sveriges Riksbank: Update: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT AUG 6, 2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:AUG-06-2020
Time for submission of bids14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date:AUG-10-2020
Maturity date:NOV-02-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:USD 10.0 bln
Min bid amount: USD 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: USD 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:0.32
Allocation time:15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30

