BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, August 6
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2020
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2020 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de