

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $61.26 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $46.12 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.05 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $482.02 million from $482.00 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $84.05 Mln. vs. $71.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $482.02 Mln vs. $482.00 Mln last year.



