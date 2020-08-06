

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rose in June, though at a much softer pace than in May, figures published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 8.2 percent month-on-month in June, after a 41.6 percent increase in May. Output was expected to rise 5.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 13.7 percent in June,after a 20.5 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast an annual decline of 16.8 percent.



The unadjusted industrial production decreased 11.0 percent yearly in June, following a 25.3 percent in the prior month.



Among all sectors, consumer goods production rose 9.8 percent monthly in June. Output of intermediate and capital goods gained 9.0 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively.



Energy output grew only 2.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de