OneTrust Expands OTT Capabilities to Help Publishers and Advertisers Capture and Communicate Consent and Preferences in OTT Applications

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced expanded over-the-top (OTT) compliance capabilities, enabling publishers and advertisers to capture consent and preferences from within OTT applications and Connected TV (CTV) environments to support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, IAB TCF 2.0 and more.

As companies build out their own OTT applications to meet consumer's increasing digital demand for streaming content, it's imperative to implement a consent management platform (CMP) to capture, store and signal consent and preferences downstream to vendors, creating a more personalized and engaging viewer experience.

The enhanced OneTrust OTT App Compliance solution features direct API calls and native SDKs to set and read consent and preferences across platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Smart TVs. OneTrust's OTT App Compliance use cases and capabilities include:

CCPA Opt-Out of Sale : Integrate OneTrust into OTT applications to support compliance with the CCPA consumer's right to opt-out of the sale of their personal information within the OTT's privacy settings.

: Integrate OneTrust into OTT applications to support compliance with the CCPA consumer's right to opt-out of the sale of their personal information within the OTT's privacy settings. GDPR and ePrivacy Opt-In Consent : Facilitate GDPR and ePrivacy compliance with transparent data processing communications, clear opt-in consent collection when required, and a full audit trail of consent receipts to demonstrate compliance.

: Facilitate GDPR and ePrivacy compliance with transparent data processing communications, clear opt-in consent collection when required, and a full audit trail of consent receipts to demonstrate compliance. Advertising and IAB TCF 2.0 : Leverage the IAB TCF 2.0 framework to conduct targeted advertising in compliance with the GDPR, while appropriately storing consent and preferences and signaling it downstream to ad tech vendors.

: Leverage the IAB TCF 2.0 framework to conduct targeted advertising in compliance with the GDPR, while appropriately storing consent and preferences and signaling it downstream to ad tech vendors. Cross-Device Consent Management : Collect and centralize consent records across all platforms, including web, mobile apps, OTT, AMP, and offline channels.

: Collect and centralize consent records across all platforms, including web, mobile apps, OTT, AMP, and offline channels. GDPR and CCPA Privacy Rights : Give users the ability to exercise their data rights-including the right to access or delete data-through a settings menu.

: Give users the ability to exercise their data rights-including the right to access or delete data-through a settings menu. Multiple User Profiles: Manage consent and preferences for both households and individuals to allow for granular user controls within your OTT application.

"As consumers continue to access digital content on the go, publishers, advertisers, and media companies need to account for consent collection and data privacy rights on both OTT and CTV platforms," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust's OTT App Compliance helps publishers and advertisers capture consent for compliance, while providing consumers with personalized content."

About OneTrust PreferenceChoice

OneTrust PreferenceChoice enables marketers and publishers to collect, manage, and signal consent and preferences across systems and ecosystems. With our toolset built to operationalize trust, we help marketers balance user experience, transparency, personalization, and first-party data collection with privacy, security, and compliance across 100s of global privacy regulations. With PreferenceChoice, marketers can drive engaging user experiences, build trust across audiences, and automate compliance.

OneTrust PreferenceChoice is the #1 CMP (according to AdZerk) and is an IAB-registered Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF), 2.0 CMP.

OneTrust PreferenceChoice is a part of OneTrust, the #1 most widely used privacy, security, and trust platform used by more than 6,000 customers and powered by 100 awarded patents. OneTrust PreferenceChoice is infused with intelligence by the OneTrust Athena AI and robotic automation engine and integrates seamlessly with the full OneTrust platform.

