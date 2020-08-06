Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.: Idaho Champion Announces Appointment of Patrick Highsmith to the Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 06, 2020 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE: ITKO) ("Champion" or the "Company"), announces that it has appointed Patrick Highsmith to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. This represents the first appointment that the Company's Board has made to prepare Champion for its next stage of growth and development.

"Patrick brings a wealth of capital markets and technical expertise through his long list of industry successes," stated President and CEO, Jonathan Buick. "His qualifications and previous Idaho experience are key for Champion as we advance our projects to the next stage. We look forward to working together."

Drawing on deep leadership and industry experience

Mr. Highsmith has 30 years of international experience in the mining industry, including operational, exploration and business development roles with major companies such as Newmont Mining, BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals Group. He also has significant experience in the more entrepreneurial side of the business, co-founding several junior companies and acting as a director or senior executive in several others. His junior company pedigree includes Canadian listed companies such as Lithium One, Copper One, Bellhaven Copper & Gold, Pure Energy Minerals, and FireFox Gold, for whom he is co-founder and chairman of the board.

Patrick holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geological Engineering and a Master of Science in Economic Geology (Geochemistry) from the Colorado School of Mines. He has specialized technical expertise in gold, copper, and lithium exploration. Gold exploration and mining has constituted a major portion of his career, including deep experience with orogenic, sediment-hosted, porphyry, and epithermal gold deposits. He has also worked extensively in porphyry copper deposits. Patrick is passionate about building high-caliber exploration teams and the integration of exploration technologies.

Patrick has also led numerous transactions in the mining sector including alliances, joint ventures, strategic investments, off-take agreements, capital market financings, as well as corporate sales and mergers. He has evaluated and worked on several hundred projects in more than 30 countries across a broad range of commodities. He is originally from South Carolina and currently resides in Denver, Colorado in the United States.

In connection with his appointment, the Company granted 300,000 options to Mr. Highsmith at an exercise price set at $0.30 for a term of five (5) years.

The Company has also granted 1,025,000 options to consultants of the company.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

