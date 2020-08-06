

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $53 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20 million or -$0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $2.03 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): -$20 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.49 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.17 -Revenue (Q2): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.6 - $7.9 Bln



