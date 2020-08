WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) said it has withdrawn its previously issued guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2020 due to the significant uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLIR SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de