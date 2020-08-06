

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 1 will be released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback dropped against the yen, it recovered against the pound. Against the euro and the franc, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 105.44 against the yen, 1.3161 against the pound, 1.1851 against the euro and 0.9083 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de