YayYo Inc.: YayYo, Inc. Announces Results for Q2 2020

Q2 2020 Highlights

Month over month revenue was up significantly, June hitting the highest monthly revenue in the company's history

Utilization of available vehicles hit a 99% utilization rate at the end of June the highest utilization in the company's history

Despite the COVID-19 shutdowns Quarterly revenue down only 6.9%

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We are pleased with our performance in Q2 2020," commented Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO. "Although the COVID-19 shutdowns caused our quarterly revenue to decrease by 6.9% as compared to the same period in 2019, we are seeing a positive upward movement in revenue. In April 2020, we experienced the lowest monthly revenue of the past 12 months at $448,932, but it has only increased since then. In May 2020, revenue increased by $57,957, or 13%, to $506,889. Revenue increased yet again in June 2020 by $117,845, or 23%, to $624,734. This is a combined 39% increase since April, the highest monthly revenue in our Company's history.

"This significant increase in monthly revenue is a result of our immediate pivot in marketing to the delivery gig industry, a sector which continued activity throughout the COVID-19 shutdown. Revenue growth continued in July. In the last 60 days, we are seeing increased demand from drivers wanting to rent cars for ridesharing purposes. With new drivers renting cars for both rideshare and delivery gig economy, demand is higher than ever. We believe the Company is well-positioned for further growth and is taking steps to achieve profitability from operations by the end of the year. Additionally, future growth is aided by the fact that most of our major competitors have exited the market or shut down operations," CEO Ramy El-Batrawi added.

Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets.

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding gig economy.

YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, about our financial performance, on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Company Contact:

Ramy El-Batrawi

Investors@yayyo.com

888-209-5643

YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 103,240 $ 1,256,429 Accounts receivable 43,562 59,331 Prepaid expenses 549,404 782,900 Total current assets 696,206 2,098,660 Equipment, net 2,651 3,395 Rental vehicles, net 6,362,989 4,737,047 Deposit on vehicles - 164,080 Other assets 200,000 200,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,261,846 $ 7,203,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable (including $526,076 and $394,183 to related party) $ 1,334,521 $ 545,254 Accrued expenses (including $0 and $171,665 to related party) 365,793 405,977 Notes payables, current (net of discount of $12,383 and $32,289) 500,059 287,378 Finance lease obligations, current 1,640,899 1,416,446 Total current liabilities 3,841,272 2,655,055 Note payable, net of current portion 149,900 - Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 1,458,486 984,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,449,658 3,639,174 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 31,981,374 and 29,427,803 shares issued and outstanding 32 29 Additional paid-in capital 29,468,133 28,735,894 Accumulated deficit (27,655,977 ) (25,171,915 ) Total stockholders' deficit 1,812,188 3,564,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 7,261,846 $ 7,203,182

YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,580,555 $ 1,696,917 $ 3,328,197 $ 3,475,518 Cost of revenue 1,295,059 962,071 2,696,350 2,044,241 Gross profit 285,496 734,846 631,847 1,431,277 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 79,133 20,868 210,642 102,606 General and administrative expenses 861,410 675,628 2,757,616 1,460,811 Loss on the settlement of debt - 12,900 - 252,900 Total operating expenses 940,543 709,396 2,968,258 1,816,317 Loss from operations (655,047 ) 25,450 (2,336,411 ) (385,040 ) Other income (expense): Interest and financing costs (67,795 ) (442,902 ) (147,651 ) (611,875 ) Total other income (expense) (67,795 ) (442,902 ) (147,651 ) (611,875 ) Net loss $ (722,842 ) $ (417,452 ) $ (2,484,062 ) $ (996,915 ) Weighted average shares outstanding : Basic 31,064,184 26,798,865 30,245,994 26,760,318 Diluted 31,064,184 26,798,865 30,245,994 26,760,318 Loss per share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 )

YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balance, December 31, 2019 29,427,803 $ 29 $ 28,735,894 $ (25,171,915 ) $ 3,564,008 Stock option expense 457,242 457,242 Net loss (1,761,220 ) (1,761,220 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 29,427,803 29 29,193,136 (26,933,135 ) 2,260,030 Issuance of common stock for cash 2,553,571 3 274,997 275,000 Net loss (722,842 ) (722,842 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 31,981,374 $ 32 $ 29,468,133 $ (27,655,977 ) $ 1,812,188 Balance, December 31, 2018 26,718,676 $ 27 $ 19,193,151 $ (21,241,694 ) $ (2,048,516 ) Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 80,000 640,000 640,000 Net loss (579,463 ) (579,463 ) Balance, March 31, 2019 26,798,676 27 19,833,151 (21,821,157 ) (1,987,979 ) Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 4,300 34,400 34,400 Net loss (417,452 ) (417,452 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 26,802,976 $ 27 $ 19,867,551 $ (22,238,609 ) $ (2,371,031 )

YAYYO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,484,062 ) $ (996,915 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 669,367 514,402 Stock option expense 457,242 - Common stock issued for services - - Amortization of debt discounts 19,906 19,797 Loss on the settlement of debt - 252,900 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,769 (65,115 ) Prepaid expenses 233,496 (36,697 ) Accounts payable 789,267 (214,585 ) Accrued expenses (40,184 ) 465,843 Net cash used in operating activities (339,199 ) (60,370 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from notes payable 342,675 1,051,300 Proceeds from sale of common stock 275,000 - Proceeds from advance from related party 150,000 - Repayment of advance from related party (150,000 ) - Repayment of notes payable - (508,394 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,431,665 ) (725,599 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (813,990 ) (182,693 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (1,153,189 ) (243,063 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,256,429 277,444 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 103,240 $ 34,381 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 127,745 $ 564,961 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock $ - $ 421,500 Value of equity recorded as debt discounts $ - $ - Finance lease obligations $ 2,246,285 $ 510,136

