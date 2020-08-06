Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announces the opening of its first office in Germany along with the appointment of Felix Schmidt as Country Manager for the DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Schmidt will be responsible for establishing Impact's growth in the region, from the new office in Berlin. He brings many years' experience in affiliate marketing to the business, having previously held the roles of Head of Business Development at MenschDanke and Head of Key Account Management and Sales at Webgears. At Impact, he will report to MD EMEA Florian Gramshammer and will lead the German business in a market where the digital penetration is at 93 percent and there is significant growth in opportunities for advertisers.

Felix commented: "Impact has created a game-changing SaaS platform which enables advertisers to leverage high quality partnerships globally at scale. Having worked for a number of years in the affiliate industry I've seen many attempts to provide the full picture in this way but the level of insights, reliability and effectiveness that Impact's Partnership Cloud offers is unique. I'm more than convinced that our platform will help DACH advertisers to unlock the growth potential of partnership automation for all partnership types. Germany is the fifth largest consumer market globally and brands have been harnessing the power of partnerships over the last 12 months and this is timely for us to be launching in this strong and innovative market.

In his previous role, Felix successfully established the Webgears Group as a whitelabel provider for savings across three markets: Germany, the UK and the US. He also designed a performance-based commerce content strategy for media houses in order to generate new revenue streams and prove incremental value in affiliate marketing most famously for Germany's largest newspaper Bild.de, which resulted in revenue gains of over 500 percent in two years.

Florian Gramshammer, MD EMEA, Impact added: "We are delighted to continue our growth in EMEA with the German office marking a significant milestone for Impact. We see huge potential for the region and Felix is the ideal fit to lead the business forward. Felix is the ultimate performance marketing specialist and his strategic know-how in this area will undoubtedly help us to get the message of Impact's unparalleled offering out to this crucial market."

Impact recently announced the addition of just over 115 new customer wins across a variety of sectors in Q1 of 2020, rounding out its total client roster to more than 1,100 worldwide. New additions extend across Impact's global reach in the US, APAC and EMEA regions.

According to a January 2020 study by Forrester Consulting, companies using Impact's award-winning Partnership Cloud averaged a 314 percent three-year ROI and a six month investment payback.

Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle, including: discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimization and payment processing for enterprise partnerships. Impact's Partnership Cloud manages over $50B in e-commerce sales and processes over $2B per year in payments to partners. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Bass Pro Shops, Fanatics, Getty Images, Lenovo, Levi's, Techstyle and Ticketmaster. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 500 employees and twelve offices worldwide. To learn more visit www.impact.com.

