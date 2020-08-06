Enterprise customers including Asana, Kaplan Test Prep, and SnackNation integrate and move data into Amazon Redshift in minutes, enabling faster decisions and better business outcomes

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Redshift Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform has demonstrated successful integration with Amazon Redshift.

SnapLogic also announced increasing market momentum helping organizations integrate, migrate, and move large volumes of complex data whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments into Amazon Redshift. Enterprise customers including Asana, AstraZeneca, Box, Eero, George Weston Foods, Kaplan Test Prep, and SnackNation are using SnapLogic together with Amazon Redshift to turn data into insights, within minutes, in order to drive better decisions, actions, and outcomes.

By automating and accelerating manual, time-consuming data management processes including the integration of disparate applications and data sources, and the movement of quality data into the data warehouse companies are able to speed up innovation and business value while saving considerable time and money.

Amazon Redshift Ready Designation

Achieving the Amazon Redshift Ready designation differentiates SnapLogic as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon Redshift and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively and at scale.

"Achieving Amazon Redshift Ready status is an important development for SnapLogic and our customers," said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. "More and more, organizations are coming to us to help them ingest and load large volumes of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data into Amazon Redshift. Our cloud-native, low-code, self-service integration platform removes any technical hurdles around data ingestion, preparation, and delivery into Amazon Redshift so our customers can instead focus on analyzing data and driving faster, better business outcomes."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services, and spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Services.

Delivering Customer Value

Kaplan Test Prep provides students with quality test preparation products and services for hundreds of standardized tests, helping them master the skills necessary for their career advancement. To support their big data initiatives and improve the quality of products and services that it offers, Kaplan relies on SnapLogic to connect numerous applications and systems to help obtain critical data on student performance, customer issues, product usage, and company financials.

With SnapLogic, Kaplan has created their own data lake within Amazon Redshift, and ingested data from Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon DynamoDB, and AWS Lambda. In addition, Kaplan also placed SnapLogic behind the scenes to create a big data platform using Amazon EMR.

"In the last decade, the company accumulated a large amount of data across all of our domains and we needed to figure out how to bring it all together and harmonize it," said Tapan Parekh, Director of Engineering and Architecture at Kaplan. "SnapLogic's flexible, easy to use, visually appealing tool has helped us integrate data seamlessly from our legacy systems with minimal effort and time, which has increased our productivity. We are now able to gather real-time student feedback, undertake analysis, and tap into data profiling, which empowers our end users and prepares us for building a product platform that helps millions of students across various channels, devices, and locations."

SnackNation, the leading provider of better-for-you snacks for the home and office, is using SnapLogic and Amazon Redshift to increase operational efficiencies through automating customer orders in NetSuite.

"Moving customer order data into NetSuite for ERP fulfillment was previously a manual effort, but by using SnapLogic, what used to take four hours a day now takes ten minutes with no resources required," said Derek Chang, VP of Technology at SnackNation. "The automated process also increased customer satisfaction."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

