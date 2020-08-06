Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.5684 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10058062 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 80362 EQS News ID: 1111947 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)