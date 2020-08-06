Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 258.5072 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 989273 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 80366 EQS News ID: 1111955 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)