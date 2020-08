OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN, AUMN.TO) on Thursday reported net loss for the second quarter of $2.32 million or $0.02 per share, narrower than net loss of $2.46 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago period.



Total revenue for the quarter was $1.22 million, down from $1.98 million in the prior-year quarter.



