Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 14:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 117.3268 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 446863 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 80374 EQS News ID: 1111971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 06, 2020 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)