Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 158.1619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 550501 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 80428 EQS News ID: 1112079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)