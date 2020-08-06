Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 152.5508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4861501 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 80429 EQS News ID: 1112081 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)