Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.3152 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7914167 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 80437 EQS News ID: 1112097 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)