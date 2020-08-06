Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces Third-Party Sales and Distribution Agreement with Brik for Rapid Result COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Brik LLC ("Brik"), an independent sales and marketing firm, to act as a third-party agent to Adial for the sale and distribution of Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits. As reported on June 8, 2020, Adial and BioLab Sciences, Inc. entered into a distribution agreement, whereby Adial has the exclusive rights to sell and distribute the Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody tests to designated channel partners and customers.

Gérard Brikkenaar Van Dijk, Principal and co-founder of Brik, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Adial to advance the sales, marketing and distribution of the Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits. These FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) registered tests provide results within 10-minutes, with the ability to detect both lgG and lgM antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2. Importantly, these tests are able to detect IgG antibodies at a 98.6% accuracy and IgM antibodies at a 92.9% accuracy. We see significant market potential for this differentiated test kit, given the prolonged and devastating impact of COVID-19. We look forward to leveraging our global network of suppliers and end-users to help bring the product to market in a timely and cost-effective manner."

William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, commented, "This distribution partnership is important, as Brik has a proven track record and established relationships that we believe will help us better attack the market given the urgent need. Moreover, this agreement also allows us to focus internal resources on advancing the ongoing ONWARD Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial of our lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder, which is now well underway across Europe. We are already incorporating the use of these Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits in our ONWARD trial, which was our original goal. We believe these tests have proven beneficial in enhancing patient safety during the current pandemic and that offering them to study subjects will increase trial subject retention rates."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

About Brik, LLC

Focused on quality and upscale markets, both consumer and industrial, Brik, LLC helps clients connect and converse, and establish new operations and markets. Co-founded by Gerard Brikkenaar van Dijk and Keith Rosenfeld in 2002, Brik LLC brings together American and global investors, purchasers and suppliers. Our experience spans numerous industries, including: medical; online transaction security; pharmaceuticals; consumer electronics; multinational data centers; food production/retailing; and education.

Forward Looking Statements

