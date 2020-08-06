Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 15:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 96.2104 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39000 CODE: SWIH LN ISIN: LU1571052304 ISIN: LU1571052304 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIH LN Sequence No.: 80444 EQS News ID: 1112111 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)