Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 15:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 11.8843 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30850440 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 80483 EQS News ID: 1112197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

