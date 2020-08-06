Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 15:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.5497 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3076065 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 80494 EQS News ID: 1112221 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 06, 2020 09:13 ET (13:13 GMT)