XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

6 August 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified that on 6 August 2020 Penny Peters sold 50,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 4,300 pence. Penny Peters is the wife of, and therefore a person closely associated with James Peters, Chairman of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Penny Peters 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a Company Director. The person discharging managerial responsibilities is James Peters, the issuer's Chairman. The association arises by virtue of Penny Peters being the spouse of Mr Peters. (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4,300 pence 50,000 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (f) Date of the transaction 6 August 2020 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman