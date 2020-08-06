Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2020 / 15:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 80537 EQS News ID: 1112313 End of Announcement EQS News Service

