Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Provides Update On Application Progress

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce its engineering team has begun blockchain and QR code integration into the Company's flagship Cash App product.

Once complete the app will allow for real time tap-2-pay transactions in traditional marketplaces, peer to peer transactions and the ability to process standard as well as major crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum within a single application.

Strategic intends to launch a beta version of its application in the coming weeks as well as making the technology available for businesses to license.

Additionally, the Company has decided to participate at the annual CES Tech Convention. www.ces.tech

As of now, this year's convention will be held digitally from January 6th thru 9th. If the Consumer Technology Association decides to host in person presentations the Company will arrange to attend in Las Vegas.

Strategic will provide further announcements as the application nears beta launch as well as updates on the Company's home security device also under development.

Jason Tucker, CEO of Strategic Asset Leasing, stated: "I'm really happy with our progress thus far and look forward to sharing our cash app with shareholders and the world very soon."

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with an initial focus on the Fintech Industry and the Internet of Things (IOT). The "Internet of Things", simply put, are devices and objects that also have an online connection such as personal voice assistants, smart home systems, video doorbells etc. These are rapidly growing sectors and LEAS will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, thereby increasing shareholder value.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: info@strategicassetleasing.net

SOURCE: Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600489/Strategic-Asset-Leasing-Inc-Provides-Update-On-Application-Progress