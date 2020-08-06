Popular startup news, PR and growth hacking platform Startup Fortune builds a community forum to add to its platform with an intention to help small businesses and digital marketers to get involved and grow.

In the world of a free competitive market, successful business is simply impossible without constant interaction and collaboration that give new ideas, inspire, and move the business forward. In 2020 we can finally say that entrepreneurship has settled in the digital space and uses all its features for development, marketing, and cooperation. Moving online was quite a natural process for entrepreneurs worldwide, which has only been stimulated by the Lockdown.

Effective collaborations and brainstorming is especially important for the market of startups, and other innovative companies that work on original solutions aimed to improve our lives. That is why Startup Fortune decided to create a forum for initiative entrepreneurs that see the potential of online communication for increasing business contacts and insights to share.

The new age of entrepreneurship

The new generation of entrepreneurs understands that communication and collaboration are the fundamental tools that help to build a successful business. Innovative startup companies need an open space free of outdated prejudice. Every original idea can always be strengthened and developed with the help of the collective mind. Startups are leaving garages and warehouses, where they have been locked for decades and start to explore borderless spaces of the online world.

This initiative by the Startup Fortune team will help entrepreneurs to leverage on the tools provided by the digital era with limitless opportunities to study, communicate, and cooperate. While numerous social media help us build contacts and keep track of the latest trends, topical forums remain the gravitational pull for like-minded people, where they may find the easiest solutions, share their ideas and receive competent feedback from colleagues.

Startup Fortune's announced community forum is not one more social media or a website overloaded with commercial leads. It is a community of like-minded startup entrepreneurs looking for inspiration, efficient collaboration, and an innovative approach to business and marketing.

Latest updates from Startup Fortune can also be found on their instagram at: https://instagram.com/startupfortune

More details can be found on their website: https://startupfortune.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005668/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Elroy Fernandes

Startup Fortune Digital LLP

elroy@startupfortune.com