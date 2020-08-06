BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



6 August 2020



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 July 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 21 August 2020 (ex-dividend date is 20 August 2020).

Enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



