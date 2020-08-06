Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! “Für Massenabbau geeignet”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 16:22
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 6

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

6 August 2020

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 July 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 21 August 2020 (ex-dividend date is 20 August 2020).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.