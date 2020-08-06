Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Sales Set to Rebound after COVID-19-induced Blip, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The air quality monitoring equipment market will experience a twofold revenue surge by 2029, reveals Future Market Insights.

Deteriorating air quality has attracted major concerns by governments across the world, who are leaving no stone unturned to curb pollution levels. The WHO estimates that nearly 7 million casualties arise due to poor air quality, with 90% of the people inhaling noxious atmospheric air.

In response, strict regulations have been effected by legal entities as well as launched campaigns such as the Clean Air Initiative. Such trends are motivating air quality monitoring equipment manufacturers to increase their footprint through aggressive production and marketing strategies. They are accelerating both outdoor and indoor air-quality monitoring equipment.

"The influx of automation, AI and IoT has compelled vendors to revamp their production outlook, prompting them to introduce tech-enabled devices which enable real-time air quality monitoring," concludes the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Report

Global air quality monitoring equipment market shall surge at a CAGR of 7% until 2029

Smart air quality monitors will supersede conventional air filters, attributed to the need for greater efficiency

Indoor air quality monitors to acquire more popularity, capturing 75% of the market

Sorbent tubes shall expand at a noteworthy rate while air sampling pumps will remain the dominant components

North America will remain the market hegemon across the forecast period

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- Key Trends

Demand from government environmental agencies will hold major sway in the air quality monitoring equipment market

Rapid industrialization of countries is deteriorating air quality, heightening investments in air quality monitoring equipment

COVID-19 shall catapult sales as consumers demand a clean, virus-free environment

Air quality monitoring software solutions are gaining traction in the light of more accuracy in determining pollution levels

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- Region-wise Analysis

Collectively, Europe and North America account for 70% of the global air quality monitoring equipment market share

and account for 70% of the global air quality monitoring equipment market share Rising awareness of air pollution is motivating manufacturers to foray into the Asia-Pacific markets

markets India and China will be the forerunners of the Asia-Pacific air quality equipment demand

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- Competitive Landscape

The air quality monitoring equipment market comprises of the following players: LumaSense Technologies, ENVEA Group, SKC Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ecotech, Vaisala, TSI Incorporated, Honeywell International, Opsis AB, PCE Instruments, Oizom Instruments and Aeroqual Limited among others. These players emphasize primarily on product innovation to acquire a competitive edge.

Besides innovations, vendors also concentrate on forging partnerships and collaborations with other players to expand their portfolios. A case in point is the acquisition of Colormetric Laboratories Inc. (CLI) by SKC Ltd to provide workplace air quality monitoring solutions. SKC also launched the HAZ-DUST 7204 Particulate Monitor for gravimetric sampling and concurrent dust monitoring.

Awair, another prominent manufacturer, offers real-time air quality data collection business and home solutions. The former, christened Awair Omni, provides a centralized insight and is easy to set-up. Its home solutions involve the Awair Element and Awair Glow C smart air quality monitors. Both systems track temperature, humidity and particulate matter levels.

More Insights on the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

Future Market Insights puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global air quality monitoring equipment market, providing historical data of 2014-2018 and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. To understand the opportunities in the air quality monitoring equipment market, the market has been divided into three segments across seven major regions. The report also brings to the fore information about prominent market players operating within the landscape, with respect to their market shares, product portfolios and expansion strategies.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Landscape

Middle East Data Storage Market: FMI's detailed study on the Middle East data storage market sheds light on the prominent dynamics responsible for shaping future growth outlook until 2025. It tracks the market across prominent countries, offering in-depth commentary and accurate insights.

Hosting Infrastructure Service Market: The global hosting infrastructure service market is witnessing massive convergence of smart technologies and artificial intelligence enabled solutions, according to FMI's report on the subject.

Salesforce Services Market: According to estimates by FMI, the global salesforce services market will witness significant growth opportunities, attributed to the need for incorporating flexibility and agility among enterprises to streamline sales operations.

