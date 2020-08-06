Technological Advancement, Research and Development to Play Key Role in Driving Life Science Instrumentation Market Forward from 2019 to 2027: TMR Study

Spectroscopy segment under the technique category to lead market growth over the forecast period

Incidence of infectious and lifestyle diseases is increasing, leading the global life science instrumentation market forward

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industries are witnessing an increase in research and development (R&D) activities, propelling market on a higher trajectory

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From USD 55 billion in the year 2019, the global life science instrumentation market valuation is set to grow to USD 90 billion by the year 2027. This will be a result of a number of factors, influencing the market positively, helping it record a robust CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2019 to 2027.

Transparency Market Research notes, "The global life science instrumentation market will grow owing to increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical industry. Rapidly ageing population and advancement in technology (along with digital disruption) are contributing to this increase."

Key Findings of Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Study:

In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held a major share of the market under the end-user category and the trend is set to continue

In drug manufacturing process, use of life science instrumentation is growing and this is set to help the aforementioned segment remain at the forefront of growth

Over the forecast period, high growth rate would be charted by the segment of diagnostic laboratories

In the applications category, research segment would hold a notable share of the market over the forecast period

Need for novel drugs for rare diseases treatment and a growing focus on their rapid development is set to drive the segment towards growth

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Life Science Instrumentation Market:

Increase in incidence of infectious diseases is leading to growth in the global life science instrumentation market

Prevalence of lifestyle diseases is notable and growing, contributing to demand for life science instrumentation

Worldwide, the age group of 60 and above is seeing an increase in the number of its members

Major market players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to achieve higher growth

Rapid and notable strides in technology are set to propel market on to a higher growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Life Science Instrumentation Market:

North America has traditionally held a dominant share of the market and the trend is set to continue

has traditionally held a dominant share of the market and the trend is set to continue Factors such as high prevalence of lifestyle and infectious diseases and rapidly ageing population will support growth in the regional market

Notable strides in technology and a rich product pipeline are contributing to regional dominance

High CAGR will be recorded by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period due to notable research initiatives ongoing in the regional landscape

Competitive Landscape of Global Life Science Instrumentation Market:

A host of varied growth strategies are used by players in the market to carve off a larger share of the global life science instrumentation market revenue. Keen focus is observed on expanding product portfolio and increasing reach by entering key alliances. Technology plays a major role in ensuring consolidated market position for players.

Some of the notable global life science instrumentation market players are Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., BD, Bruker, and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Technique:

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-generation Sequencing

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Flow Cytometry

Immunoassays

Others

By Application:

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Others

By End user:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

