Cloud Security Market worth $68.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cloud Security Market by Security Type, Application (Visibility and Risk Assessment, User and Data Governance, Activity and Monitoring and Analytics), Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Cloud Security Market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 34.5 billion in 2020 to USD 68.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyber attacks on cloud infrastructure, and strict regulatory compliances toward adoption of cloud services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Security Market"

329 - Tables

48 - Figures

318 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100018098

By organization size, the large enterprise segment to lead the market in 2020

Large enterprises are organizations that have more than 1,000 employees. These organizations invest heavily in advanced technologies for increasing overall productivity and efficiency. Large enterprises are widely opting cloud security solutions and are expected to invest significantly in advanced cloud security solutions to provide optimum security to their enterprises' intense competitive environment.

Large enterprises have adopted cloud security solutions, as they use a large number of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT)-based applications that are highly susceptible to cyber attacks. Moreover, as they face threats from targeted attacks to disrupt their Information Technology (IT) services, these organizations adopt cloud security solutions to provide effective security.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=100018098

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North American has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the Cloud Security Market. The presence of majority of key players in the Cloud Security Market is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Key players, such as Microsoft, Cisco, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, and Fortinet, along with several start-ups in the region offer cloud security solutions and services.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Cloud Security Market report include Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Qualys (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Broadcom (US), Checkpoint (US), IBM (US), Foreseeti (Sweden), Sophos (UK), Forcepoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Bitglass (US), Imperva (US), CipherCloud (US), Proofpoint (US), Zscaler (US), FireEye (US), CloudPassage (US), Fortinet (US), Avanan (US), Illumio (US), vArmour (US), Aqua Security (Israel), Cloudflare (US), SiteLock (US), and Tenable (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Endpoint Protection Platform and Endpoint Detection and Response), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, and Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endpoint-security-market-29081235.html

Network Security Software Market by Component (Solutions (Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, and SWG) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-security-software-market-151632343.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-security-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-security.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg