Rising Uptake of Tests in Asia Pacific Population Accounts for Its High Revenue Share in Thyroid Function Test Market, finds TMR

- Valuation of thyroid function test market to surpass US$ 2.4 Bn by 2027, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) considered the most common test to screen hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism in primary care

- Robust network of top players make North America and Europe Lucrative Regions due to high frequency of thyroid dysfunction in regional populations

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising demand for diagnosis and screening in functional disorders of the thyroid notably hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism in worldwide populations has helped fueled the strides in the thyroid function test market. Hospital based laboratories have made clinical advances in biochemical tests of TSH, T3, and T4.

Analysts at TMR anticipates thyroid function test market to clock CAGR of more than 5% from 2019 to 2027, and surpass valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2027.

Thyroid function test market in Asia Pacific to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Thyroid Function Test Market Report

Of the key test types, TSH held a sizable share in the thyroid function test market in 2018 and will be a highly lucrative segment through 2027

Of the various end-user segments, hospital-based laboratories are expected to contribute leading market share throughout 2019 - 2027

Geographically North America is the top revenue generator, trailed by Europe

to rise at a remarkable pace during 2019 - 2027 Latin America and Asia Pacific jointly held share of 25.1% in the thyroid function test market in 2018

Thyroid Function Test Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Numerous epidemiological and healthcare trends shape the contours of the thyroid function test market. A few of those are illustrated below:

Growing frequency of thyroid dysfunctions in worldwide populations especially hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and goiter is bolstering the need for diagnosis, screening, and management of thyroid disorders.

Advances in thyroid physiology and clinical techniques are boosting the prospects in the thyroid function test market.

The high burden of thyroid diseases in worldwide populations is evident in the fact that thyroid dysfunction is one of the most common endocrine disorders for which people undergo tests.

To put things in perspective, per an estimate by the American Thyroid Association, 20 million U.S. population has some form of thyroid disease.

Rising number of people with obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases has spurred the need for biochemical tests for thyroid functions.

Thyroid Function Test Market: Competitive Assessment

The asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders is a key challenge for players to realize the full potential of the thyroid function test market, since this leaves a significant proportion of population undiagnosed by primary healthcare provider.

Also, sometimes, physicians recommend the tests at the request of patients showing some indications. Further, shortcoming of the biochemical tests in assessing the full risks of the disease has also constrained the expansion of the thyroid function test market. A case in point is non-thyroidal illness in hospitalized patients are difficult to assess.

The Thyroid Function Test Market can be segmented as follows:

Type

TSH Test

T4 Test

T3 Test

Others

End-user

Hospital-based Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

