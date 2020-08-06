Quantzig's recent study on order fulfillment optimization illustrates how they helped a leading electronics retailer achieve a 51% reduction in the shipping cost for priority orders.

Factors that prompted the electronics retailer to re-prioritizing order fulfillment

The growing popularity of subscription boxes: A consumer engagement model that offers different subscription boxes at different price levels to increase loyalty is now redefining retail. To diversify the services offered, retailers are adopting subscription delivery models that include a subscription fee usually for six months or more with other added benefits like quick delivery time and exclusive offers for subscribed customers.

Rise in warehouse automation: To structure a robust delivery system and optimize the order fulfillment process, suppliers are implementing advanced technologies for warehouse automation. By using technologies such as RF scanners and heads up display (HUD) devices, retailers are enhancing productivity and reducing the chances of manual errors.

The emergence of multi-channel retailing methodologies: Service and product delivery today are not restricted to a single channel. Storefronts, e-commerce portals, and catalogs are a few avenues utilized by retailers to maximize reach.

How did Quantzig help the electronics retailer address their pain points?

Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts developed an effective solution based on the classification of influencers from the analytics data collected from various supply chain processes. Some of the solutions offered include-

Delivered better customer experience through faster fulfillment of online orders

Reduced the delivery time of priority orders by 80% (5 days to 1 day) through fulfillment from the stores

Provided an effective solution to reduce the delivery time and deliver a better experience for loyal, high-value, and new customers

Identified the factors influencing customer ratings in each segment and approximated a cost function to recognize the right store to fulfill the order

Offered recommendations on high-valued customers whose requested products are available at the nearest store and provide store-to-door delivery services

