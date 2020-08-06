

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After experiencing choppy trading early in the session, stocks continue to show a lack of direction in mid-day trading on Thursday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages continue to linger near the unchanged line. While the S&P 500 is down 1.66 points or 0.1 percent at 3,326.11, the Dow is up 23.61 points or 0.1 percent at 27,225.13 and the Nasdaq is up 11.49 points or 0.1 percent at 11,009.88.



The lackluster performance on Wall Street comes as traders look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Economists currently expected employment to jump by about 1.6 million jobs in July after spiking by 4.8 million jobs in June. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 10.5 percent from 11.1 percent.



Ahead of the monthly report, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing initial jobless claims pulled back by much more than expected in the week ended August 1st following two straight weekly increases.



The report said initial jobless claims tumbled to 1.186 million, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.435 million.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 1.415 million from the 1.434 million originally reported for the previous week.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims dropped their lowest level since the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in mid-March.



'The latest jobless claims data were much better than expected and suggest that the stalling in the labor market recovery in July didn't get worse as the month came to a close,' said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.



'We think there is some risk that the expiration of federal supplemental benefits discouraged some individuals for filing claims,' she added. 'If that's the case, initial claims would likely bounce back if and when those benefits are renewed.'



Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington, as Democrats and Trump administration officials continue to negotiate over a new coronavirus relief bill.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., both expressed confidence an agreement will eventually be reached in separate interviews with CNBC.



Both sides have indicated progress following recent meetings, although Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters on Wednesday that 'wide differences' remain on certain issues.



With the talks dragging on, the White House has suggested President Donald Trump could extend unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium by executive order, although it is unclear if he has the authority to do so.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Oil service stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index slumping by 1.5 percent after ending the previous session at a nearly two-month closing high.



The pullback by oil service stocks comes despite a modest increase by the price of crude oil. Crude for September is currently inching up $0.17 to $42.36 a barrel.



Considerable weakness also remains visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index. The index reached a five-month closing high on Wednesday.



Hard drive maker Western Digital (WDC) is posting a steep loss after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates but providing disappointing guidance.



Meanwhile, networking stocks continue to see substantial strength on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Networking Index up by 2.6 percent to its best intraday level in over a year.



CommScope (COMM) has helped to lead the sector higher, spiking by 20 percent after reporting second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels but continue to see modest strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 0.522 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de