Technavio has been monitoring the machine vision market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005556/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine Vision Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the machine vision market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 10.16 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 14.58 billion by 2024.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Demand of machine vision systems from APAC is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the top players in the market?

Basler AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, FLIR Systems Inc., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Sony Corp., Teledyne DALSA Inc., and Toshiba Teli Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.74%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Basler AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, FLIR Systems Inc., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Sony Corp., Teledyne DALSA Inc., and Toshiba Teli Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The demand for machine vision systems from APAC has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Machine Vision Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Machine Vision Market is segmented as below:

End-user Industrial Non-industrial

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Type Vision System Cameras Others



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43479

Machine Vision Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our machine vision market report covers the following areas:

Machine Vision Market size

Machine Vision Market trends

Machine Vision Market analysis

This study identifies the incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems as one of the prime reasons driving the machine vision market growth during the next few years.

Machine Vision Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the machine vision market, including some of the vendors such as Basler AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, FLIR Systems Inc., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Sony Corp., Teledyne DALSA Inc., and Toshiba Teli Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the machine vision market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Machine Vision Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine vision market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the machine vision market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine vision market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine vision market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Vision system Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cameras Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Basler AG

Cognex Corp.

Datalogic Spa

FLIR Systems Inc.

JAI AS

Keyence Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Sony Corp.

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Toshiba Teli Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005556/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/