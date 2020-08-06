

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against three online merchandisers for failing to deliver on promises that they could quickly ship products like face masks, sanitizer, and other personal protective equipment related to the coronavirus pandemic.



The FTC filed three complaints against QYK Brands, which is doing business as Glowyy, Zaappaaz, Inc., and American Screening.



The lawsuits allege that the companies violated the FTC's Mail, Internet and Telephone Order Rule, which requires that companies notify consumers of shipping delays in a timely manner and give consumers the chance to cancel orders and receive prompt refunds.



'When online merchants lie about the availability of personal protective equipment or about the ability of products to prevent and treat COVID-19, it's a significant safety concern, and it's illegal,' said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. 'The FTC will take aggressive action to stop such troubling conduct.'



The cases are part of the FTC's ongoing enforcement actions against companies who are taking advantage of consumers during the global pandemic.



In its case against the operators of the online store Glowyy, the FTC alleges that the company began advertising sanitizer, masks, face shields, and other products online in March, saying the products were in stock and would ship the same day they were ordered. The FTC alleges that, through March, April, and May, the company continued to make explicit promises about shipping dates and times, but consumer complaints show they repeatedly failed to make good on those promises.



