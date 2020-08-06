Technavio has been monitoring the fleet management market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005620/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fleet Management Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the size of the fleet management market in Europe in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 6.95 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 14%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 6.46 billion during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- AB Volvo, ABAX UK Ltd., Astrata Group, Bridgestone Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Daimler AG, Fleet Complete, MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Focus on efficient use of data to enhance fleet management and integration of video-based safety systems in fleet management are the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost of on-premise software restraints the market growth.
- How big is the Rest of Europe market?
- The market in the Rest of Europe region was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow to USD 6.52 billion by 2024.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, ABAX UK Ltd., Astrata Group, Bridgestone Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Daimler AG, Fleet Complete, MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Focus on efficient use of data to enhance fleet management has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Fleet Management Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fleet Management Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Commercial Telematics Hardware
- Software
- Connectivity Technologies
- Geography
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43563
Fleet Management Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fleet management market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Fleet Management Market Size in Europe
- Fleet Management Market Trends in Europe
- Fleet Management Market Analysis in Europe
This study identifies the integration of video-based safety systems in fleet management as one of the prime reasons driving the fleet management market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Fleet Management Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fleet management market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the fleet management market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fleet management market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fleet management market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Commercial telematics hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Connectivity technologies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- ABAX UK Ltd.
- Astrata Group
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Daimler AG
- Fleet Complete
- MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd.
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005620/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/