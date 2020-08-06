

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):



-Earnings: -$43 million in Q2 vs. -$1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $457 million in Q2 vs. $478 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $359 - $361 Mln



