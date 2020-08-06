

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $110 million or $0.09 per share, down from $939 million or $1.09 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter rose to $17.67 billion from $10.99 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $17.61 billion for the quarter.



Net customer additions were 1,245,000 in second quarter, while the total customer count increased to 98.3 million, overtaking AT&T in total branded customers across both postpaid and prepaid.



Postpaid net customer additions were 1,112,000 and postpaid churn was 0.80% for the quarter, while prepaid net customer additions were 133,000 and prepaid churn was 2.81%.



T-Mobile successfully completed its merger with Sprint, on April 1, 2020.



