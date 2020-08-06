

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EOG Resources (EOG):



-Earnings: -$909.38 million in Q2 vs. $847.84 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.57 in Q2 vs. $1.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of -$131.19 million or -$0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.05 per share -Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q2 vs. $4.70 billion in the same period last year.



