Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1 07-Aug-2020 / 00:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 2Q 2020 Earnings Release July 31, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results ($ in billions except profit per Second Quarter share) Sales and Revenues 2020 2019 $10.0 $14.4 Profit Per Share $0.84 $2.83 Second-quarter sales and revenues decreased 31%; profit per share declined 70% Strong balance sheet; $8.8 billion of enterprise cash DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2020 sales and revenues of $10.0 billion, a 31% decrease compared with $14.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase of about $500 million during the second quarter of 2019. Second-quarter 2020 profit per share was $0.84, compared with $2.83 profit per share in the second quarter of 2019. Profit per share in the second quarter of 2020 included pre-tax remeasurement losses of $122 million, or $0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Operating profit margin was 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 15.3% for the second quarter of 2019. For the first half of 2020, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. Caterpillar ended the second quarter with $8.8 billion of enterprise cash and $18.5 billion of available liquidity sources. In July, Cat Financial issued $1.5 billion of new three-year and 18-month medium-term notes to supplement its liquidity position. Response to COVID-19 and Global Business Conditions "I am proud of the global team's continued focus on safety while executing our strategy and serving our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "In the second quarter, our employees and dealers remained dedicated to providing the essential products and services the world needs under very challenging conditions." (more) 2 Operational Status Caterpillar continues to implement safeguards in its facilities to protect team members, including increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing practices and other measures consistent with specific regulatory requirements and guidance from health authorities. As of mid-July 2020, globally and across Caterpillar's three primary segments, nearly all of the company's primary production facilities continued to operate. This continues to fluctuate as conditions warrant, including the pace of economic recovery and the potential for additional COVID-related temporary shutdowns. The company has continued to take actions to reduce costs and prioritize its spending to provide for investment in services and expanded offerings, key elements of its strategy for profitable growth, which was introduced in 2017. Outlook Caterpillar's financial results for the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Caterpillar withdrew its earnings guidance on March 26 and is not providing a financial outlook for 2020 at this time. "We are well positioned for these challenging times because of the successful execution of our strategy," said Umpleby. "We are focused on employee safety and maintaining a competitive and flexible cost structure while continuing to invest in services and expanded offerings to better serve our customers. We will adjust production as conditions warrant and are prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand." (more) 3 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2019 (at left) and the second quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $9.997 billion, a decrease of $4.435 billion, or 31%, compared with $14.432 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase of about $500 million during the second quarter of 2019. The changes in dealer inventories came primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries. Unfavorable price realization also contributed to the sales decline due to the geographic mix of sales and competitive market conditions in China. Sales were lower across all regions and in the three primary segments. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of Second Sales Price Currency Inter- Second $ % dollars) Quarter Volume Reali Segment Quarter Change Chang zatio / e n Other 2019 2020 Construction $ 6,467 $ $ $ (81) $ (5) $ 4,048 $ (37%) Industries (2,075 (258) (2,419 ) ) Resource 2,819 (933) (23) (45) 8 1,826 (993) (35%) Industries Energy & 5,486 (942) 23 (64) (354) 4,149 (1,337 (24%) Transportati ) on All Other 125 (5) - (1) (4) 115 (10) (8%) Segment Corporate (1,226) 43 (1) 1 355 (828) 398 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 13,671 (3,912 (259) (190) - 9,310 (4,361 (32%) Energy & ) ) Transportati on Financial 873 - - - (110) 763 (110) (13%) Products Segment Corporate (112) - - - 36 (76) 36 Items and Eliminations Financial 761 - - - (74) 687 (74) (10%) Products Revenues Consolidated $ $ $ $ (190) $ (74) $ 9,997 $ (31%) Sales and 14,432 (3,912 (259) (4,435 Revenues ) ) (more) 4 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region (Millions of North Latin EAME Asia/Pacific External Inter-Segment Total dollars) America America Sales and Sales and Second Revenues Revenues Quarter 2020 $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg Construction $ (54%) $ (46%) $ (16%) $ (10%) $ (37%) $ 16 (24%) $ (37%) Industries 1,60 212 933 1,283 4,032 4,048 4 Resource 507 (52%) 270 (40%) 379 (15%) 554 (27%) 1,710 (37%) 116 7% 1,826 (35%) Industries Energy & 1,81 (21%) 197 (39%) 929 (20%) 599 (19%) 3,541 (22%) 608 (37%) 4,149 (24%) Transportati 6 on All Other 7 (50%) 1 -% 5 25% 15 -% 28 (18%) 87 (4%) 115 (8%) Segment Corporate 2 - (2) (1) (827) (828) Items and Eliminations 1) Machinery, 3,93 (42%) 679 (42%) 2,2 (17%) 2,449 (17%) 9,310 (32%) - -% 9,310 (32%) Energy & 6 46 Transportati on Financial 493 (12%) 60 (21%) 96 (6%) 114 (14%) 763 (13%) - -% 763 (13%) Products Segment Corporate (43) (9) (9) (15) (76) - (76) Items and Eliminations Financial 450 (8%) 51 (22%) 87 (6%) 99 (12%) 687 (10%) - -% 687 (10%) Products Revenues Consolidated $ (40%) $ (41%) $ (17%) $ (17%) $ (31%) $ - -% $ (31%) Sales and 4,38 730 2,3 2,548 9,997 9,997 Revenues 6 33 Second Quarter 2019 Construction $ $ $ $ $ $ 21 $ Industries 3,51 392 1,1 1,433 6,446 6,467 3 08 Resource 1,05 448 446 759 2,711 108 2,819 Industries 8 Energy & 2,29 325 1,1 742 4,524 962 5,486 Transportati 7 60 on All Other 14 1 4 15 34 91 125 Segment Corporate (39) (5) 2 (44) (1,182) (1,22 Items and 6) Eliminations 2) Machinery, 6,84 1,16 2,7 2,951 13,67 - 13,67 Energy & 3 4 13 1 1 Transportati on Financial 563 76 102 132 873 - 873 Products Segment Corporate (72) (11) (9) (20) (112) - (112) Items and Eliminations

Financial 491 65 93 112 761 - 761 Products Revenues Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ - $ Sales and 7,33 1,22 2,8 3,063 14,43 14,43 Revenues 4 9 06 2 2 (more) 5 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2019 (at left) and the second quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $784 million, a decrease of $1.429 billion, or 65%, compared with $2.213 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs were mostly driven by lower period manufacturing costs. Both period manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. Profit (Loss) by Segment Second Quarter Second Quarter $ % (Millions of 2020 2019 Change Change dollars) Construction $ 518 $ 1,247 $ (58%) Industries (729) Resource 152 481 (329) (68%) Industries Energy & 624 886 (262) (30%) Transportatio n All Other (3) 11 (14) n/a Segment Corporate (542) (441) (101) Items and Eliminations Machinery, 749 2,184 (1,435 (66%) Energy & ) Transportatio n Financial 148 193 (45) (23%) Products Segment Corporate (38) (50) 12 Items and Eliminations Financial 110 143 (33) (23%) Products Consolidating (75) (114) 39 Adjustments Consolidated $ 784 $ 2,213 $ (65%) Operating (1,429 Profit ) (more) 6 Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items ? Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2020 was income of $29 million, compared with income of $68 million in the second quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to the unfavorable impact of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans, including $122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations, partially offset by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), primarily due to the Australian dollar. ? The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2020 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 31%, excluding a $21 million discrete tax benefit related to the $122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. The tax rate was 26% for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the estimated annual tax rate was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2020, including the impact of U.S. tax on non-U.S. earnings as a result of U.S. tax reform. (more) 7 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 6,467 $ (2,075) $ (258) $ (81) $ (5) $ 4,048 $ (2,419) (37%) Sales by Geographic Region Second Second $ % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change North America $ 1,604 $ 3,513 $ (1,909) (54%) Latin America 212 392 (180) (46%) EAME 933 1,108 (175) (16%) Asia/Pacific 1,283 1,433 (150) (10%) External Sales 4,032 6,446 (2,414) (37%) Inter-segment 16 21 (5) (24%) Total Sales $ 4,048 $ 6,467 $ (2,419) (37%) Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 518 $ 1,247 $ (729) (58%) Segment Profit Margin 12.8% 19.3% (6.5 pts) Construction Industries' total sales were $4.048 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.419 billion, or 37%, compared with $6.467 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. In all regions, dealers decreased inventories during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2019. Unfavorable price realization also contributed to the sales decline due to the geographic mix of sales and competitive market conditions in China. In North America, sales decreased mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. The lower end-user demand was driven primarily by pipeline and road construction. Sales declined in Latin America primarily due to lower end-user demand across the region, the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. In EAME, sales decreased mostly because of lower sales volume across the region, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Sales declined in Asia/Pacific primarily due to unfavorable price realization and currency impacts from a weaker Chinese yuan. In China, sales were about flat as higher end-user demand was mostly offset by the impact of changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization. Construction Industries' profit was $518 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $729 million, or 58%, compared with $1.247 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs were primarily attributed to lower period manufacturing costs. Both period manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. (more) 8 RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 2,819 $ (933) $ (23) $ (45) $ 8 $ 1,826 $ (993) (35%) Sales by Geographic Region Second Second $ % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change North America $ 507 $ 1,058 $ (551) (52%) Latin America 270 448 (178) (40%) EAME 379 446 (67) (15%) Asia/Pacific 554 759 (205) (27%) External Sales 1,710 2,711 (1,001) (37%) Inter-segment 116 108 8 7% Total Sales $ 1,826 $ 2,819 $ (993) (35%) Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 152 $ 481 $ (329) (68%) Segment Profit Margin 8.3% 17.1% (8.8 pts) Resource Industries' total sales were $1.826 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $993 million, or 35%, compared with $2.819 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand. Dealers decreased inventories during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2019. Lower end-user demand was primarily driven by equipment supporting non-residential construction and quarry and aggregates. Mining equipment end-user demand was down in the quarter, though to a lesser extent. The company's mining customers faced production disruptions impacting machine utilization and aftermarket parts demand. Resource Industries' profit was $152 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $329 million, or 68%, compared with $481 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly because of lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs. Favorable manufacturing costs were mostly due to lower period manufacturing costs driven by lower short-term incentive compensation expense, other cost-reduction actions implemented in response to lower sales volumes and the benefits of prior restructuring programs. (more) 9 ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,486 $ (942) $ 23 $ (64) $ (354) $ 4,149 $ (1,337) (24%) Sales by Application Second Second $ % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Oil and Gas $ 1,027 $ 1,305 $ (278) (21%) Power Generation 895 1,021 (126) (12%) Industrial 678 957 (279) (29%) Transportation 941 1,241 (300) (24%) External Sales 3,541 4,524 (983) (22%)

Inter-segment 608 962 (354) (37%) Total Sales $ 4,149 $ 5,486 $ (1,337) (24%) Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 624 $ 886 $ (262) (30%) Segment Profit Margin 15.0% 16.2% (1.2 pts) Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.149 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.337 billion, or 24%, compared with $5.486 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Sales declined across all applications and inter-segment engine sales. Oil and Gas - Sales decreased mainly due to lower demand in North America for reciprocating engines used in gas compression and decreased sales of engine aftermarket parts, partially offset by higher sales of turbines and turbine-related services. Power Generation - Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume in small reciprocating engine applications and engine aftermarket parts. Industrial - Sales decreased due to lower demand across all regions. Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services and in marine applications, primarily in EAME and Asia/Pacific. Energy & Transportation's profit was $624 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $262 million, or 30%, compared with $886 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses. Manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were both impacted by a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. (more) 10 FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region Second Quarter Second Quarter $ % 2020 2019 Change Change North America $ 493 $ 563 $ (70) (12%) Latin America 60 76 (16) (21%) EAME 96 102 (6) (6%) Asia/Pacific 114 132 (18) (14%) Total Revenues $ 763 $ 873 $ (110) (13%) Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 148 $ 193 $ (45) (23%) Financial Products' segment revenues were $763 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $110 million, or 13%, from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets across all regions. Financial Products' segment profit was $148 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $193 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower net yield on average earning assets, lower average earning assets and higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by a reduction in SG&A expenses primarily due to lower short-term incentive compensation and employee benefit expenses and a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services. At the end of the second quarter of 2020, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.74%, compared with 3.38% at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Past dues increased primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $30 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $74 million for the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2020, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $515 million, or 1.92% of finance receivables, compared with $457 million, or 1.69% of finance receivables at March 31, 2020. The increase in allowance for credit losses was driven in part by expectations of the lingering impact from COVID-19. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2019 was $424 million, or 1.50% of finance receivables. Corporate Items and Eliminations Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $580 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $89 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences. (more) 11 Notes i) Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx. [1] ii) End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Friday, July 31, 2020. iii) Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12. iv) Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. v) Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 31, 2020, to discuss its 2020 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. [2] About Caterpillar Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com [3]. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. [4] Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online: https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx [5] https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx [6] (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or [7] Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or [8] Kenny Kate@cat.com Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the

duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (more) 12 APPENDIX NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Adjusted Profit Per Share The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of a significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item is remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in the second quarter of 2020. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items. Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows: Second Quarter 2020 2019 Profit per share $ 0.84 $ 2.83 Per share remeasurement losses of pension $ 0.19 $ - obligations1 Adjusted profit per share $ 1.03 $ 2.83 1 At statutory tax rates. Note: On March 26, 2020, the company withdrew its previous financial outlook due to the continued global economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Machinery, Energy & Transportation Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 13-23 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. (more) 13 Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Sales and Three Months Ended June Six Months Ended revenues: 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales of $ 9,310 $ 13,671 $ 19,224 $ 26,395 Machinery, Energy & Transportation Revenues of 687 761 1,408 1,503 Financial Products Total sales and 9,997 14,432 20,632 27,898 revenues Operating costs: Cost of goods 7,113 9,941 14,379 18,944 sold Selling, general 1,179 1,309 2,300 2,628 and administrative expenses Research and 341 441 697 876 development expenses Interest expense 149 192 324 382 of Financial Products Other operating 431 336 744 648 (income) expenses Total operating 9,213 12,219 18,444 23,478 costs Operating profit 784 2,213 2,188 4,420 Interest expense 135 103 248 206 excluding Financial Products Other income 29 68 251 228 (expense) Consolidated 678 2,178 2,191 4,442 profit before taxes Provision 227 565 652 952 (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 451 1,613 1,539 3,490 consolidated companies Equity in profit 8 6 13 13 (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies Profit of 459 1,619 1,552 3,503 consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 1 (1) 2 2 (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests Profit 1 $ 458 $ 1,620 $ 1,550 $ 3,501 Profit per common $ 0.84 $ 2.85 $ 2.85 $ 6.14 share Profit per common $ 0.84 $ 2.83 $ 2.83 $ 6.08 share - diluted 2 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 541.5 567.8 544.5 569.9 - Diluted 2 544.5 573.1 548.2 575.8 (more) 14 Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Assets June 30, December 31, Current assets: 2020 2019 Cash and short-term investments Receivables - trade and other Receivables - finance Prepaid expenses and other current assets Inventories $ 8,784 7,134 $ 8,284 8,568 9,336 8,781 1,792 1,739 11,266 11,371 Total current assets 37,862 39,193 Property, plant and 12,357 12,904 equipment - net Long-term receivables - 1,167 1,193 trade and other Long-term receivables - 12,560 12,651 finance Noncurrent deferred and 1,459 1,411 refundable income taxes Intangible assets 1,420 1,565 Goodwill 6,192 6,196 Other assets 3,549 3,340 Total assets $ 76,566 $ 78,453 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: =- Machinery, Energy & $ 13 $ 5 Transportation =- Financial Products 4,301 5,161 Accounts payable 5,083 5,957 Accrued expenses 3,547 3,750 Accrued wages, salaries 958 1,629 and employee benefits Customer advances 1,227 1,187 Dividends payable 558 567 Other current liabilities 2,143 2,155 Long-term debt due within one year: =- Machinery, Energy & 1,395 16 Transportation =- Financial Products 6,006 6,194 Total current liabilities 25,231 26,621 Long-term debt due after one year: =- Machinery, Energy & 9,729 9,141 Transportation =- Financial Products 17,178 17,140 Liability for 6,285 6,599 postemployment benefits Other liabilities 4,366 4,323 Total liabilities 62,789 63,824 Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,120 5,935 Treasury stock (25,412) (24,217) Profit employed in the 34,841 34,437 business Accumulated other (1,815) (1,567) comprehensive income (loss) Noncontrolling interests 43 41 Total shareholders' 13,777 14,629 equity Total liabilities and $ 76,566 $ 78,453 shareholders' equity (more) 15 Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating Six Months Ended June 30, activities: 2020 2019 Profit of consolidated and $ 1,552 $ 3,503 affiliated companies Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,222 1,288 Net gain on remeasurement of (132) - pension obligations Provision (benefit) for (32) deferred income taxes 34) Other 674 440 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 1,176 (166) Inventories (145) (487) Accounts payable (655) 134 Accrued expenses (253) 151 Accrued wages, salaries and (648) (979) employee benefits Customer advances (2) 14 Other assets - net (7) (120) Other liabilities - net (229) 1) Net cash provided by (used 2,521 3,709 for) operating activities Cash flow from investing activities:

Capital expenditures - (472) (479) excluding equipment leased to others Expenditures for equipment (526) (746) leased to others Proceeds from disposals of 382 422 leased assets and property, plant and equipment Additions to finance (6,712) (6,181) receivables Collections of finance 6,801 5,902 receivables Proceeds from sale of finance 31 119 receivables Investments and acquisitions (49) (3) (net of cash acquired) Proceeds from sale of 13 - businesses and investments (net of cash sold) Proceeds from sale of 151 170 securities Investments in securities (369) (243) Other - net 7 (40) Net cash provided by (used (743) (1,079) for) investing activities Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (1,125) (986) Common stock issued, (10) 39 including treasury shares reissued Common shares repurchased (1,130) (2,105) Proceeds from debt issued 6,159 5,340 (original maturities greater than three months) Payments on debt (original (4,629) (4,901) maturities greater than three months) Short-term borrowings - net (477) (436) (original maturities three months or less) Other - net (1) (2) Net cash provided by (used (1,213) (3,051) for) financing activities Effect of exchange rate (66) (10) changes on cash Increase (decrease) in cash 499 (431) and short-term investments and restricted cash Cash and short-term 8,292 7,890 investments and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash and short-term $ 8,791 $ 7,459 investments and restricted cash at end of period All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents. (more) 16 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportati on Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation 1 $ 9,310 $ 9,310 $ - $ - Revenues of 687 - 780 2 Financial Products (93) Total sales 9,997 9,310 780 (93) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of 7,113 7,114 - 3 goods sold (1) Selling, 1,179 984 201 (6) 3 general and administrati ve expenses Research and 341 341 - - development expenses Interest 149 - 149 - expense of Financial Products Other 431 122 320 3 operating (income) expenses (11) Total 9,213 8,561 670 (18) operating costs Operating 784 749 110 (75) profit Interest 135 135 - - expense excluding Financial Products Other income 29 (77) 31 75 4 (expense) Consolidated 678 537 141 - profit before taxes Provision 227 190 37 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 451 347 104 - consolidated companies Equity in 8 8 - - profit (loss) of unconsolidat ed affiliated companies Equity in - 99 - (99) 5 profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries Profit of 459 454 104 (99) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 1 (4) 5 - (loss) attributable to noncontrolli ng interests Profit 6 $ 458 $ 458 $ 99 $ (99) 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 17 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data revenues: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation 1 Sales of $ 13,671 $ 13,671 $ - $ - Machinery, Energy & Transportati on Revenues of 761 - 894 2 Financial Products (133) Total sales 14,432 13,671 894 (133) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of 9,941 9,943 - 3 goods sold (2) Selling, 1,309 1,102 209 (2) 3 general and administrati ve expenses Research and 441 441 - - development expenses Interest 192 - 201 4 expense of Financial Products (9) Other 336 1 341 (6) 3 operating (income) expenses Total 12,219 11,487 751 (19) operating costs Operating 2,213 2,184 143 (114) profit Interest 103 105 - (2) 4 expense excluding Financial Products Other income 68 (63) 19 112 5 (expense) Consolidated 2,178 2,016 162 - profit before taxes Provision 565 502 63 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 1,613 1,514 99 - consolidated companies Equity in 6 6 - - profit (loss) of unconsolidat ed affiliated companies Equity in - 94 - (94) 6 profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries Profit of 1,619 1,614 99 (94) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit (1) (6) 5 - (loss) attributable to noncontrolli ng interests Profit 7 $ 1,620 $ 1,620 $ 94 $ (94) 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 18 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data revenues: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation 1 Sales of $ 19,224 $ 19,224 $ - $ - Machinery, Energy & Transportati on Revenues of 1,408 - 1,610 (202) 2 Financial Products Total sales 20,632 19,224 1,610 (202) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of 14,379 14,381 - (2) 3 goods sold , Selling, 2,300 1,924 383 (7) 3 general and administrati ve expenses Research and 697 697 - - development expenses Interest 324 - 325 4 expense of

Financial Products (1) Other 744 132 640 (28) 3 operating (income) expenses Total 18,444 17,134 1,348 (38) operating costs Operating 2,188 2,090 262 (164) profit Interest 248 247 - 1 4 expense excluding Financial Products Other income 251 102 (16) 165 5 (expense) Consolidated 2,191 1,945 246 - profit before taxes Provision 652 587 65 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 1,539 1,358 181 - consolidated companies Equity in 13 13 - - profit (loss) of unconsolidat ed affiliated companies Equity in - 172 - (172) 6 profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries Profit of 1,552 1,543 181 (172) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 2 (7) 9 - (loss) attributable to noncontrolli ng interests Profit 7 $ 1,550 $ 1,550 $ 172 $ (172) 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 19 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data revenues: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation 1 Sales of $ 26,395 $ 26,395 $ - $ - Machinery, Energy & Transportati on Revenues of 1,503 - 1,764 2 Financial Products (261) Total sales 27,898 26,395 1,764 (261) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of 18,944 18,946 - (2) 3 goods sold Selling, 2,628 2,229 401 (2) 3 general and administrati ve expenses Research and 876 876 - - development expenses Interest 382 - 401 (19) 4 expense of Financial Products Other 648 11 654 (17) 3 operating (income) expenses Total 23,478 22,062 1,456 (40) operating costs Operating 4,420 4,333 308 (221) profit Interest 206 215 - (9) 4 expense excluding Financial Products Other income 228 (44) 60 212 5 (expense) Consolidated 4,442 4,074 368 - profit before taxes Provision 952 837 115 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 3,490 3,237 253 - consolidated companies Equity in 13 13 - - profit (loss) of unconsolidat ed affiliated companies Equity in - 242 - (242) 6 profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries Profit of 3,503 3,492 253 (242) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 2 (9) 11 - (loss) attributable to noncontrolli ng interests Profit 7 $ 3,501 $ 3,501 $ 242 $ (242) 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 20 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Assets Supplemental Consolidating Data Current assets: Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation 1 Cash and $ 8,784 $ 8,030 $ 754 $ - short-term investments Receivables - 7,134 2,599 506 4,029 2 trade and , other 3 Receivables - 8,781 - 13,064 (4,283) 3 finance Prepaid 1,792 1,185 618 (11) 4 expenses and other current assets Inventories 11,371 11,371 - - Total current 37,862 23,185 14,942 (265) assets Property, 12,357 8,250 4,107 - plant and equipment - net Long-term 1,167 274 194 699 2 receivables - , trade and 3 other Long-term 12,560 - 13,277 (717) 3 receivables - finance Investments in - 4,257 - (4,257) 5 Financial Products subsidiaries Noncurrent 1,459 1,990 106 (637) 6 deferred and refundable income taxes Intangible 1,420 1,420 - - assets Goodwill 6,192 6,192 - - Other assets 3,549 1,880 1,766 (97) 7 Total assets $ 76,566 $ 47,448 $ 34,392 $ (5,274) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term $ 4,314 $ 13 $ 4,301 $ - borrowings Short-term - - 99 (99) 8 borrowings with consolidated companies Accounts 5,083 5,046 196 (159) 9 payable Accrued 3,547 3,239 308 - expenses Accrued wages, 958 943 15 - salaries and employee benefits Customer 1,227 1,227 - - advances Dividends 558 558 - - payable Other current 2,143 1,521 654 (32) 6 liabilities , 1 0 Long-term debt 7,401 1,395 6,006 - due within one year Total current 25,231 13,942 11,579 (290) liabilities Long-term debt 26,907 9,743 17,178 (14) 8 due after one year Liability for 6,285 6,284 1 - postemployment benefits Other 4,366 3,702 1,377 (713) 6 liabilities Total 62,789 33,671 30,135 (1,017) liabilities Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,120 6,120 919 (919) 5 Treasury stock (25,412) (25,412) - - Profit 34,841 34,841 4,136 (4,136) 5 employed in the business Accumulated (1,815) (1,815) (977) 977 5 other comprehensive income (loss) Noncontrolling 43 43 179 (179) 5 interests Total 13,777 13,777 4,257 (4,257) shareholders' equity Total $ 76,566 $ 47,448 $ 34,392 $ (5,274) liabilities and shareholders' equity 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of receivables between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 3 Reclassification of Machinery, Energy & Transportation's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 4 Elimination of Machinery, Energy & Transportation's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 5 Elimination of Financial Products' equity which is accounted for by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on the equity basis. 6 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

