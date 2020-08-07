Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association: CVMA Statement Regarding U.S. Section 232 Aluminum Tariff Action

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 /

Statement by Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association:

"The U.S. tariffs announced today on Canadian aluminum undermine the benefits of CUSMA, add unnecessary costs to industry on both sides of the border and risk the fragile economic recovery underway from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The CVMA urges the Canadian government to engage in proactive constructive dialogue with the U.S. to rescind U.S. tariffs on aluminum."

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 4 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca .

