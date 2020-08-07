Technavio has been monitoring the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 8.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 18.66 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 34.37 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 8%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Demand for PPE from the manufacturing industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Chicago Protective Apparel Inc., Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc., Honeywell International Inc., John Tillman Co., Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Inc., Radians Inc., and SureWerx. are some of the major market participants.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.50%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Chicago Protective Apparel Inc., Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc., Honeywell International Inc., John Tillman Co., Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Inc., Radians Inc., and SureWerx. are some of the major market participants. The demand for PPE from manufacturing industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for PPE from manufacturing industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hand and Arm Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Foot and Leg Protection
- Respiratory Protection
- Others
- End-user
- Manufacturing
- OGM
- Construction
- Others
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US report covers the following areas:
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US size
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US trends
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US analysis
This study identifies the growth of the building and construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth in US during the next few years.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Chicago Protective Apparel Inc., Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc., Honeywell International Inc., John Tillman Co., Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Inc., Radians Inc., and SureWerx. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Hand and arm protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protective clothing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foot and leg protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Respiratory protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- OGM Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Chicago Protective Apparel Inc.
- Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- John Tillman Co.
- Magid Glove Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Radians Inc.
- SureWerx
APPEndix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
